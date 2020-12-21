Angola: Social Solidarity Fund Programme Re-Launched

19 December 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ministry of Social, Family and Woman Promotion (Masfamu) re-launched Saturday the Social Solidarity Fund (BSS) during a ceremony held on Saturday at Luanda's Cidadela Pavilion.

BSS was created in 2017 and three months later it came to a stand still, due to the reforms launched in the State General Administration.

The minister Faustina Fernandes de Almeida Alves told a re-launching ceremony that BSS stems from the need to have an organised platform for the actions of solidarity, aimed at benefiting the poor and vulnerable populations.

Social Solidarity Fund is an Executive programme designed to guide, direct and coordinate the actions of natural persons, companies, organised groups and society in general in favour of the neediest people.

In order to achieve this goal, the minister defended engagement, commitment, spirit of love for others and all social partners, benefactors and sponsors.

"The country recognises that, in the context of social responsibility, the institutions, companies, foundations, associations and churches have been contributed a lot with the actions aimed at wellbeing of the needy families", stressed the minister.

The official reiterated the importance of mapping and registering all beneficiaries so that the support can reach the needy people.

