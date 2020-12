Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian women's football team ended 2020, ranking 74th (+4) at the FIFA Rankings released in December.

At the African level, the national team rank 6th with Nigeria in the lead (37th worldwide), Cameroon 51st, South Africa 53rd, Ghana 58th and Côte d'Ivoire 61st.

At the world level, the United States top the rankings with 2,192 points, ahead of Germany (2nd) and France (3rd).

The next world women's rankings will be released on March 26, 2021.