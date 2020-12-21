Tanzania: Kudos Contractors for Good Progress of Mwanza Bridge, New Ship Projects

THERE are a few major projects, whose implementation is still going on in various parts of the country. All these are meant to uplift the country and Tanzanians in general to the next level of development.

After these projects are completed, Tanzania will be different in the East African Community (EAC) bloc and on the continent in general.

In Mwanza Region, for instance, the implementation of Kigogo-Busisi Bridge and MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu projects is going on well, thanks, on the one hand, to China Civil Engineering Construction Group (CCECG) and China Railway 15th Bureau and, on the other, to Gas-Entec and Kangnam from South Korea and Suma JKT (Tanzania) respectively.

The 3.2-km Kigogo-Busisi Bridge Project is expected to cost 699bn/- and be completed in February, 2024 and MV Mwanza Hapa Kazi Tu, which will cost 89.764bn/-, is expected to be completed in December next year. Both projects are crucial to the improvement of transport and transportation services in the region and in Africa.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, who visited the projects on Friday, expressed satisfaction with their progress and highlighted the benefits of the two projects to the Lake Zone residents and to Tanzanians and the nation in general.

It is through projects like these ones that Tanzania is writing a new history in terms of productive investments and the changing of the country's infrastructure.

Actually, there is almost construction of one kind or another going on in many parts of the country to improve road networks or general infrastructure through which the provision of social services and the creation of jobs and people's livelihoods will improve.

These two major projects and others will change the economy of Mwanza in terms of improved transport and transportation services and also of other regions linked by the projects.

All this shows just one thing - that we are on track as regards the middle-income economy status and in the creation of an enabling investment environment and the ease of doing business.

What we can advise though is to ensure the two projects and others are well-maintained to make improved social services sustainable. This requires collaboration between the authorities entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing such projects and residents in general.

We say this because some people are fond of sabotaging or vandalising public property, thinking it does not concern or they benefit very little from them. There is also sometimes a tendency among those entrusted to oversee such projects to lack due diligence so much so that something that could have been acted on time is left until it is too difficult and costly to repair it and this increases inefficiency and ineffectiveness.

So, let us ensure what is entrusted to us is well-managed, including timely maintenance whenever it is needed to do so.