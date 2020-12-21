Tanzania: Yanga Go 16-Game Unbeaten

YOUNG Africans stamped 16-game unbeaten run following their 3-1 victory over Dodoma Jiji at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha on Sunday.

YOUNG Africans stamped 16-game unbeaten run following their 3-1 victory over Dodoma Jiji at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha yesterday. It was their 16th game that also enabled them to continue commanding the league helm with 40 points.

The newly signed Burundian import, Saidi Ntibazonkiza proved his worthy yesterday as he scored one of the three goals using his usual shooting prowess. Yesterday's game continued to be a defenders-affair as Lamine Moro and Bakari Mwamnyeto scored the other two goals that made them superior to the Dodoma-based side.

Three minutes after the referee called for kickoff Seif Karihe pocketed an opening goal for Dodoma after completing a fumbled ball by Yanga's custody Metacha Mnata.

Yanga's skipper Lamine Moro leveled for his club in the 27th minute of the game as he completed a beautiful piece set by Deus Kaseke. Kaseke attempted to provide another assist for his club, setting a penetration pass to Songné Yacouba three minutes after the equalizing goal but was well saved by Dodoma custodian Aron Kalambo. Dodoma responded to Yanga's attack through Hamis Mcha in the 33rd minute of the game but his attempt went wide.

As the first half was edging to finale, Yanga attempted to pocket more goals from long range shots delivered by Yakouba and Feisal Salum, but they were all fruitless.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The first half ended with a 1-1 draw. In the 55th minute, the former Gor Mahia winger Dickson Ambundo attempted to put Dodoma at lead, but his attempt was expertly saved by goalie Metacha Mnata. A minute after Dodoma's attempt Kaseke made a challenge which would have put Yanga ahead, but Kalambo stood strongly and saved it.

The famous Burundian winger, Saidi Ntibazonkiza came in the second half of the game and brought a lot of life that eventually gave Yanga their second goal in the 69th minute. The Burundi carved home a free kick which was set out of the box. Bakari Mwamnyeto completed Yanga's sweet victory that overpowered Dodoma custody when he netted the third goal completing a free from outside the box. The victory has pocketed Yanga's 12th win.

They have drawn in four matches and still unbeaten. The results have so far placed Dodoma at eleventh place, banking19 points in 15 games. At Gwambina Complex in Misungwi, Mwanza, Gwambina were forced to 1-1 draw with Tanzania Prisons in a fiercely contested game.

Gwambina netted their opener early in the first minute through Paul Nonga and the goal lasted until the end of the first half. Tanzania Prisons equalized it in the 80th minutes through Marco Mhilu's efforts. The draw has earned Gwambina 18 points, elevating them to 12th place while Tanzania Prisons have managed to pocket 21 points and move to ninth place.

Ihefu walked with pride at their home Highland Estates Stadium in Mbarali after punishing Kinondoni Municipal Council 1-0. Joseph Kinyozi scored the only goal in the ninth minute giving his club 13 points that elevated them to the sixteenth place. KMC have therefore remained fixed at the eighth place.

Mtibwa Sugar who played at Jamhuri Stadium defeated JKT Tanzania 1-0. Riphat Khamis scored the winner in the 42nd minut