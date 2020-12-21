Tanzania: Winless Run Hurts Azam

AZAM look to be swimming in deep waters after extending their winless run in the unfolding Premier League campaign to six games, their worst record in the contest.

The Ice cream makers were again held to a painful 2-2 draw by Ruvu Shooting at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Friday night as questions are raised about what is happening at the wealthy club which has got all the necessary facilities to command the top flight league.

That came a few days after the team wasted two points in their 2-2 draw with Namungo at the same venue. They rather started the game well by netting the leading goal courtesy of Ayoub Lyanga who smartly headed home after connecting well Never Tegere's corner kick.

However, the excitement was a short-lived one as Emmanuel Martin's piercing header levelled the deficit in the 54th minute to make the game tough for the hosts who had to win at all cost to remain on the sailable path.

In the 59th minute, Mudathir Yahya put his side again on the lead after scoring what seemed to be the winning goal for the Chamazi based club but, the goal appetite visitors cancelled it out once more through Fully Maganga who coolly sliced the ball into the back of the net.

As the final whistle sounded, it was the same old rhythm for Azam and a poor start for Zambian coach George Lwandamina who is yet to find long lasting dose to enable his squad withstand the tempo of the league.

The last time Azam won a league match this season was on November 5th when they smashed Dodoma Jiji 3-0 and thereafter, gathering three points has been merely a wish for them. It all began with a 1-0 loss to KMC before losing with the same margin to Young Africans.

After that, they were held to an away 1-1 draw against Biashara United before stamping a goalless draw against Gwambina FC at Gwambina Stadium. Upon returning back home at Azam Complex, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Namungo and a recent 2-2 stalemate by Ruvu Shooting hence pocketing four points from possible 18 points.

One of the tough fixture for Azam before the end of the first round of the campaign will see them facing defending champions Simba at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in the city. Surprisingly after the game, nobody from Azam was ready to comment on the match but it was all smiles for Ruvu Shooting coach Boniface Mkwasa who said he was fully satisfied with the outcome.

"Generally, the game was ours and we could have produced more goals if we were efficient enough on the target. We are happy with the draw even though a win could have been much better," he said.

He then commended his players for showing good football while insisting that whenever they get a chance to play on a good pitch, his team is assured to play quality football unlike if exposed to unfriendly venues.