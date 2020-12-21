Tanzania: Stay Away From Serengeti Border, Residents Told

SERENGETI National Park Chief Warden Massana Mwishawa has urged residents living in villages surrounding the national park to avoid encroaching on areas set aside for wildlife conservation.

According to the chief conservator, the park's management has facilitated the provision of education through a community relations unit to stop people from encroaching on protected areas by establishing new settlements.

He said in Mugumu at the weekend that, the people in the areas had been directed to protect national resources, including parks for future generations and boost the country's GDP through tourism.

Mr Mwishawa issued a directive a few days after a visit by the Mara regional security committee to the area where Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima directed investigation into the alleged disappearance of a resident in Goron'ga Ward in the park.

He warned some residents and leaders who misled the people by making promises to increase administrative boundaries between the park and surrounding villages illegally for political interests.

"We urge political leaders to instruct residents to respect the boundaries of the national park and stop encroach on the areas and stop making promises that are contrary to conservation laws in the country," he said.

He said as a result of some people invading protected areas and setting up arbitrary settlements, including grazing of livestock, there had been frequent conflicts with the park's security guards discharging their routine duties.

During the visit by the Mara regional security committee, it was alleged by residents at the RC's meeting that a young man whose name was not established allegedly mysteriously disappeared in the park.

"We urge the residents to be patient while security forces are investigating the allegations and refrain from making statements that will cause panic to relatives and the community at large," said RC Malima.