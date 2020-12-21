Tanzania: Mwinyi Meets Traders, Speaks Tough On Corruption

20 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sunday News Reporter, Pemba

PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi concluded his thanksgiving tour of Pemba by meeting traders and entrepreneurs, assuring them of his determination to have a clean government - free of corruption, bureaucracy and misappropriation of public funds.

In his speech to the traders and entrepreneurs and other meetings he held on Pemba Island, Dr Mwinyi issued strong warning to those who engaged in corruption, cheating, misappropriation of public funds and losses of funds through substandard projects.

"I need your support to make reforms that will include removing corrupt leaders and all civil servants engaging in dubious deals. We must work together to crack down on corruption, laziness and unaccountability," Dr Mwinyi said in his statement.

He noted that his brief observation of public offices showed there were unacceptable behaviour, disorganised offices, dishonesty, stealing and bureaucracy that led to poor service delivery like delays in the issuance of birth certificates which could take months or years.

"We have also heard about substandard goods, overpricing of goods and services, violation of procurement regulations and abuse of women and children and difficulties encountered by small-scale traders in accessing loans. We must fight against these flaws to restore trust in the people we serve," he said.

He explained that during his tenure of office there would be no room for the misappropriation of public funds and he would ensure all projects had value for money and all people fought against corruption.

"I want to see changes in all ministries and local authority administration. Ministers, regional/district commissioners and other leaders at all levels should ensure all problems are resolved and people get what they deserve without delays," stressed Dr Mwinyi.

He explained that all leaders were aware of the challenges facing Zanzibaris, thus it was upon them to find out how they could address them.

He insisted that all leaders, including the First Vice-President and Second Vice-President and ministers must be accountable and work tirelessly to address the challenges facing members of the public, including resolving land disputes.

He, however, expressed gratitude to traders and entrepreneurs and all Zanzibaris for voting for him to become the 8th President of Zanzibar, pledging to implement what he had promised during his presidential election campaign and in the CCM 2020-2025 manifesto.

