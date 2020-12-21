Tanzania: Wajiki Campaign Intensifies Fight Against GBV

RECENTLY Tanzania and the rest of the world marked the climax of 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). The global campaign, which runs from October 25 to December 10 every year, aims at raising awareness of the negative impact of violence and abuse on women and children and helping to build a society that is free from GBV.

In Tanzania, human rights defenders marked the 16 days in different styles which in general aimed at ensuring that members of the public were well-informed about the harm of GBV and intensify the fight against it.

A community-based organisation (CBO), Wajiki, marked the climax of 16 Days of Activism Against GBV by assessing the impact of the campaign which focused on the safety of girls and schoolchildren.

"Safe Journey for Girls and Schoolchildren without Sexual Corruption" Campaign, funded by Women Fund Tanzania, involves motorists and commuter bus drivers.

Wajiki Director Janeth Mawinza said the campaign had been successful since its inception in 2018 because the involvement of motorists had brought about positive change in society.

She said they had decided to involve motorists and commuter bus drivers in the campaign because they were the ones who met many people so it would be easier for them to disseminate information to other members of the public.

She said motorists conveyed GBV message through wearing T-shirts or placing stickers on their motor vehicles that denounced GBV against girls, women and schoolchildren.

"Before we embarked on this campaign motorists were believed to be among the groups spoiling and sexually abusing schoolgirls, but to date they have helped a lot to change the mindset and help report cases related to GBV," Ms Mawinza said.

She noted that the campaign had helped a lot in breaking the silence on GBV.

"In the past, the harmful acts were done to children, but were not reported. To date, we have managed to break the silence through various campaigns. Data shows that seven in 15 women have experienced sexual violence, while three in 10 boys have been sodomised, while seven in 10 girls have experienced sexual abuse."

Ms Mawinza added: "This is an indication that gender violence is still a problem in our society ... it calls for concerted effort among members of the public and various stakeholders to fight against the vice."

Kinondoni Commuter Bus Drivers Association Chairman Mohamed Mselemu said the campaign had helped a lot to raise their understanding about sexual corruption.

"Before we joined this campaign most of the drivers thought of corruption as an act which involved giving money to someone to get a certain service ... we were not aware of sexual corruption which is very common among drivers," he said.

He noted that some of the drivers were indicted on such acts, but to date motorists had turned to be helpful by reporting such cases to respective authorities or helping victims of GBV to access justice.

Kinondoni Municipal Council has been working closely with Wajiki to ensure the perpetuators of GBV are held accountable.

Kinondoni Municipal Council Social Welfare Officer, Judith Kimaro said besides holding the perpetuators accountable, there was also a need to ensure members of the public were well-informed about the consequences of GBV.

She said their municipal council had allocated social welfare officers to every ward to educate residents about GBV and how to fight against it, adding that the municipal council was also implementing a national plan of action to end violence against women and children.

"The municipal council has formed committees responsible for educating residents about GBV from street to council level. Our future plan is to ensure GBV is eradicated, and this will be possible if all residents are well-informed about it and the culprits are held accountable," she said.

She further said that most of the cases reported to her department were related to violence against children, including caning, rape, sodomy and others - most of them being committed by family members.

Ms Kimaro noted that most parents lacked parenting love and skills, which left their children to misbehave. "We have been educating their parents about how best they can raise their children," she said.

She, however, explained that to safeguard the rights of children, the municipal council had also deployed para-social workers, who were engaged in the provision of social welfare services at community level, including revealing cases related to violence against children.

The fifth phase government under President John Magufuli has taken various steps to prevent and end violence against women, girls and children, including the formulation of the National Plan of Action to End Violence Against Women and Children (2017/18-2021/22) which aims at reducing violence against women and children by 50 per cent by 2022.

"This plan is part of the implementation of the Women and Gender Development Policy 2000, which seeks to redress gender gaps, the National Strategy for Gender Development (2005), Child Development Policy (2009) and Penal Code Chapter 16 to ensure the dignity of women and children is protected," said Head of Communications Unit in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children (Community Development) Prudence Constantine.

He said other efforts made by the government included the formation of women and children's security committees from village to national level.

The government has also directed the formation of gender desks at police stations and to date 420 desks have been established. The desks have helped 58,059 victims of gender violence to report their cases to respective authorities.

The establishment of gender desks has helped to increase the willingness to report gender violence incidents in their areas.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence was started by activists at the inauguration of Women's Global Leadership Institute in 1991 and continues to be coordinated each year by the Centre for Women's Global Leadership.

It is used as an organising strategy by individuals and organisations across the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.