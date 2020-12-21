Algeria: Memory, One of Foundations of New Algeria

Algiers — The memory issue, the founding element of our identity, is an integral part of the national sovereignty and constitutes one of the foundations on which the new Algeria is built. It was at the heart of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's concerns in the first year of his term.

This issue, which was among the 54 commitments of candidate Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a new Republic, shows his willingness to make "a real and a total change that will enable our country to stand up and take off."

The willingness to address the issue of Memory with discernment, perceptiveness, far from passion and resentment, in a a country that has been ravaged, despoiled and blood-soaked because of 132 years of colonization, has never been as strong as during this year 2020 in which President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune committed with determination to taking up this sensitive issue.

"The interest given to the national memory in all its aspect isn't motivated by temporary considerations, but it is a sacred national duty not tolerating any bargaining and will remain the State's main concern in order to protect the national personality, out of loyalty to the martyrs of the glorious Revolution of November and mujahedeen (war veterans)," he underlined

Combining act with word, President Tebboune enabled Algeria to recover 24 skulls of martyrs of different regions of the country, fell on the battlefield in the 19th century, martyrs of the early days of the resistance against the French colonization, and whose remains were kept, for one century and half, in the National Museum of Natural History of Paris, in France.

President Tebboune's commitments concerning the memory issue, in addition to his promise to "recover the national archives related to the colonial period," were also translated into the launch, in an official ceremony organized on the eve of the 66th anniversary of the outbreak of the Revolution of 1st November 1954, of the channel of Memory, specialized in the history of Algeria.