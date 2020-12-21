Tanzania: Secret Behind TRA's Headway On Digital Tax Collection Method

ELECTRONIC solutions have proved to be effective worldwide in boosting collection of revenues by averting cheating of taxes and under-declaration of products by unscrupulous manufacturers and importers.

Through such digital measures, many governments have significantly increased collection of taxes and at the same time protected their local industries against counterfeits and smuggled products.

Just like other countries, the government of Tanzania is undertaking same initiatives to boost collection of taxes, levies and other duties for socioeconomic development of its people.

Presenting budget estimates for fiscal year 2020/21 on June 11, this year, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Philip Mpango, mentioned a litany of electronic solutions being implemented by the government to increase tax collection and ensure proper management of public funds.

These measures include Electronic Fiscal Device Management System (EFDMS), Government e-Payment System Gateway System (GePGs) and Tanzania Customs Integrated System (TANCIS), among others.

On its part, the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) is undertaking various digital initiatives most notably the Electronic Tax Stamps (ETS) management system of which the first phase was introduced on January 15, 2019. ETS is meant to replace the hitherto paper-based tax stamps since the old system was prone to cheating of taxes through under declaration, among other malpractices.

As part of a long-term plan in introducing the sophisticated system, TRA designated its roll out in three phases. The first stage covered goods which are subjected to excise duty such as cigarettes, wines, spirits and beers.

After successful implementation of the first phase, the tax collector through a Swiss-based company, Société Industrielle et Commerciale de Produits Alimentaires (SICPA), rolled out the second phase for bottled water in August, 2019.

SICPA was awarded the contract by TRA to provide software and hardware of the technology and at the same time to provide training to the locals on operating the system. The third stage of ETS became effective on November 1, 2020, for products which were not included in the initial phases.

A public notice issued by Commissioner General of TRA, Dr Edwin Mhede, issued on October 21, 2020, announced additional products to be covered as local and imported fruit and vegetable juices, carbonated soft drinks in addition to CDs, VCDs, DVDs and recorded cassettes.

Introduction of ETS is part of enforcement of Section 5 (1) of the Tanzania Revenue Act Chapter 399 R.E of 2019 which requires the above mentioned products to be affixed with the digital stamps. Enforcement of the legislation is implemented in accordance with Regulations for Electronic Tax Stamps Management System of 2018.

Even as the third phase became effective on November 1, TRA gave a grace period of three months for the above mentioned products which have already been produced or imported and are in warehouses to be sold without the digital stamps until January 31, 2021.

However, the producers and importers are required to inform TRA in writing by filling forms available in its regional offices or its website www.tra. go.tz, the stock of products in the warehouses.

As such, producers, importers, distributors and retailers of the said products should submit details of their brands and the quantity of ETS they will require for the next year so that they can be registered in the Electronic Tax Stamps Management System (ETSMS).

Based on significant success of the system, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Budget had during the 11th Parliament proposed extension of the digital solutions for other products. The then Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mashimba Ndaki, who was recently appointed Minister for Livestock and Fisheries, recommended the system to be extended to edible oil, sugar and farm inputs.

The committee proposed further that ETS should be introduced for human and veterinary medicines and cosmetics. These measures will enable the government to boost revenues, curb tax evasion and under-declaration of production in factories and also protect consumers from harmful and substandard goods.

"Application of the digital stamps for the excisable goods has enabled TRA to track actual production at factories and imports and eventually facilitated collection of requisite taxes and curb fake products in the local market.

"My committee hence proposes the same system for other products to protect consumers from harmful products and also boost government revenues," Mr Ndaki then suggested before the Parliament was officially dissolved by President John Magufuli.

The parliamentarian reasoned further that the ETS management system will play a crucial role in detecting smuggled products to protect local manufacturers against unfair competition.

"Our country faces a challenge of substandard and smuggled products which do not only deny the government taxes but poses health risks to consumers, farmers and also creating unfair playing grounds for local producers," he explained.

Data by TRA have shown that since the first phase for ETS management system was introduced for excisable products in January, 2019, there has been considerable increase in collection of excise duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) compared to the same period in the previous years.

According to the figures by the taxman, collection of excise duties on spirits rose to 13.8bn/- , translating to an increase of 74.4 per cent, during the first quarter of 2020 as compared to revenue collected during the same quarter in 2019.

Nevertheless, even with the success story ETS, local manufacturers have appealed to the government to consider reducing costs associated with the technology.

Through their apex body, the Confederation of Tanzania Industries (CTI), the manufactures argue that despite achievements recorded through the system, it was high time the government reduced the costs to lower production costs on their part.

The appeal by CTI was contained in their proposals to the taskforce of tax reforms ahead of the tabling of the 2020/2021budget by Minister Mpango, in the National Assembly on June 11, 2020.