Tanzania: Public Libraries Set to Go Digital

PUBLIC libraries are set to go digital, with the Tanzania Library Services Board (TLSB) expected to install e-library systems from next year, a move which is expected to increase reading culture, knowledge and skills among Tanzanians.

TLSB Director General Asha Ngatila told the 'Daily News' over the weekend that the installation of the e-library system would be under a special project for digitizing the libraries in the country.

"This project will make all materials, including those from the era of Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, be accessed electronically. We look forward to seeing this initiative increase knowledge and motivation to teachers," Ms Ngatila stated.

Ahead of the digitalizing of libraries, the TLSB has begun training librarians countrywide to equip them with knowledge on how the e-library operates, noting that currently there are a total of 12,000 employed librarians countrywide, while 4000 others are not employed.

She stated this in Dar es Salaam at the sidelines of the training for librarians from different government's institutions.

The TLSB organized the 10-day training to build the capacity among the librarians ahead of modernizing the public libraries.

Ms Daria Wanzala, librarian from the TLSB, said the digital system would simplify the operations because the users would easily access books and materials they need online.

Speaking about reading culture, she said, many people especially students have been effective users of the public libraries.

On his part, Mr Eliya Ngule, a librarian working with the Tanzania Court of Appeal, was optimistic that the training would change the way public librarians operate.

"I look forward to using what I have learnt to improve my performance at work," Mr Ngule stated during an interview with the 'Daily News'.

Some of the students who use the TLSB main library in Dar es Salaam attributed the public libraries to places where knowledge is available.

James Lifa, a student from the Institute of Finance Management (IFM), admitted that since he started using the library he has benefited a lot.

"Books from this library have given me knowledge, boosted my thinking capacity as well as helped me in my studies," he said.

His views were echoed by Julieth Kokusima, a Form Six graduate from Msalato Secondary School, who said she decided to spend this time to read more books as she waits to join university.

"I have come to read books at this public library believing that through reading I would raise my competence and knowledge.