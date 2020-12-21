Tanzania: We'll Still Support Mri in Endeavour-Ministry

21 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Minerals has promised to continue supporting the Mineral Resources Institute (MRI), despite it being put under the care of the University of Dar es Salaam.

The revelation was made recently here by Director of Policy and Planning in the Ministry, Mr Augustine Ollal, while presiding over the institution's second convocation ceremony, where over 900 students received their diplomas.

Mr Ollal who had represented the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, said a review in 2018 recommended MRI to be under the higher learning institution to improve its academic excellence, adding: "The Ministry will continue providing any needed cooperation to help the youth acquire any needed practical skills as well as scholarships to further their education within and outside the country."

Established in 1982, MRI has been a training centre for middle cadre professionals in mineral extraction and petroleum geoscience industries.

Mr Elvanus Kapira, Acting Director of the Institute during the ceremony graced by Deputy Minerals Minister Prof Shukrani Manya said that a total of 907 students have qualified to receive diplomas from the institution.

He detailed that the diplomas include students for the Ordinary Diploma in Geology and Mineral Exploration (207), Ordinary Diploma in Petroleum Geosciences (218), Ordinary Diploma in Land and Mine Surveying (16), Ordinary Diploma in Mineral Processing Engineering (162) and Ordinary Diploma in Environmental Engineering and Management in Mines (128).

"We are certain that this relationship with the University of Dar es Salaam will help push our academics to higher grades," he said, noting that the institute believe it has offered competence-based skills to help their graduates become employable or self-employ in the mining industry.

Commenting, Prof. William-Andey Anangisye Vice-Chancellor at the University of Dar es Salaam welcomed the students to further advance their academics at the University of Dar es Salaam.

He said the university recently established its mining and geoscience school that will be running the institute and that the plan is to ensure the realisation of the Late Mwalimu Nyerere's dream of establishing a higher learning institution for the people provide solutions to their problem.

"I assure you that UDSM is pleased and is ready to work with the ministry for the benefit of the nation," he said.

