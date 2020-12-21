Tanzania: Govt Optimistic to Address Unemployment Among Librarians

21 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama in Kibaha

THE government is working hard to address unemployment to graduates in library and documentation studies.

Deputy Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) David Silinde said this during the 26th graduation ceremony at School of Library, Archives and Documentation Studies in (Slads) in Bagamoyo District at the weekend.

He said the government gave priority to graduates from its library schools in Bagamoyo and Dar es Salaam campuses to work in government's primary and secondary schools as part of the strategy.

"The government is working hard to ensure all schools which have libraries get qualified librarians from our government colleges. This will help our students make proper use of the libraries and start reading books which are left unused and at the same time provide employment to our graduates, " he said.

Earlier, Slads Principal Victoria Kessy said the number of students joining the college had been going down due to lack of employment related to library and documentation studies.

"From 2010 to 2015 the number of students who joined our campus was high. We received up to 1,000, but from 2017 the number started dropping," she explained.

