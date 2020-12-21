Tanzania: 'Sharpening of Medics Professional Knowledge, Skills Central to Efficiency'

THE government continues facilitating sharpening of professional knowledge and skills among medical students to improve service delivery.

In light of this, the government continues also facilitating acquisition of modern equipment needed by Government Chemist Laboratory Authority (GCLA) in discharging its duties, a move which has made GCLA one of the best globally.

All these were revealed recently by GCLA Director of Forensic Science Services Directorate David Elias when presenting a paper before 5th year medical students at Moshi Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University (KCMUCo) in Kilimanjaro Region.

"A court testimony, for example, is a major part of a career in forensic sciences that most people think about. Therefore, to have good and reliable experts and equipment is vital, hence a move for the government to facilitate training of the GCLA staff, as well as making sure there are reliable equipment to the authority", he said.

Commenting on the meeting at the KCMUCo, Mr Elias said it was meant to provide education to medical students concerning the GCLA office.

"The Office of the Chief Government Chemist has many responsibilities, including those related to the activities of professional doctors. So, this conference aims at raising awareness among medical students regarding the activities of this office," he said.

"It is the responsibility of the chief government chemist's office to provide education to official sample agents on how to collect samples, preserve and transport them and reach the Chief Government Chemist safely. This will enable those in need of the samples in their respective duties to address society concerns and samples related to environmental and occupational health for the protection of health and the environment."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Labour Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, in 2019 more than 7,800 samples were attended to efficiently before they were used by those who submitted them.

He attributed the achievements to good experts at GCLA and the availability of modern and reliable equipment.

One of the students, Mr Kaisi Katope, urged the government through its relevant authorities to introduce an independent forensic programme due to its importance.

"We study forensic studies as part of pathology, regularly in the second year of medical studies. The presentation we got today showed clearly that forensic education is important to be included in another programme. Therefore, it is better for the relevant authorities to think of creating a forensic programme of its own," he said.