Tanzania: Govt Resolves Land Dispute Between Nuns, Residents

THE government has resolved a four-decade land dispute between Roman Catholic Holy Spirit Sisters and Kilari residents.

The issue follows a court ruling delivered in 2016, Lands, Housing and Human Settlements Minister William Lukuvi said at the weekend.

According to the minister, High Court had in 2016 ruled in favour of the nuns to acquire and have full ownership of land, rendering a handful of Kilari residents landless.

"The government deemed it unwise to have the residents evicted and thanks to President Magufuli's directive of reconciling the two parties, we are here today," the minister explained.

According to Mr Lukuvi, at least 298 houses were up for demolition, following the court's order.

The minister maintained that it was not the government's intention to compromise the court's verdict, but find a lasting solution to the dispute.

"Court cases are usually costly and time-consuming... ultimately we wanted to see the two parties living in harmony," disclosed the minister at a rally.

Mr Lukuvi who was on a tour of the district further said that the government, through its land surveyors had already surveyed more than 1,000 plots earmarked for distribution to affected residents.

The minister also took time to assure Tanzanians that the government was working round the clock to resolve land disputes.

He also assured the audience and Tanzanians in general that the government would continue working day and night to ensure all land disputes facing people in the country were addressed regardless of their geographical areas.

Sister Dorothea Lazaro commended the government for the land dispute resolution, deeming it an important step in restoring peace and harmony.