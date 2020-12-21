Tanzania: Awareness of Autism in Children Increasing, Assures Pediatrician

21 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Bernard Lugongo

AWARENESS about autism in children has been increasing year by year among members of the public, a move that helps in addressing the problem, a Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas) paediatrician, Dr Edward Kija has said.

He said parents and members of the public at large had been getting to the bottom of the problem year after year and it had been easier for doctors and other health professionals to offer services to victims.

"I remember in the past years when you asked parents whether they knew about autism, most of them knew nothing, but thanks to the government and stakeholders who have helped in the provision of education," Dr Kija said. He said this in Dar es Salaam at the weekend.

The event brought together children suffering from autism and their parents.

The gathering at Mlimani City Mall, where the children and parents later went for watching movie together, was coordinated by Lukiza Autism Foundation.

Dr Kija said children with autism tended to play separately from other children, therefore, bringing them together helped them to build competency and relationship with others.

Lukiza Autism Foundation Executive Director Hilda Nkabe said they had organised the gathering of children with autism and their parents as part of celebrating this year's Christmas season.

