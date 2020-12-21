Kenya: Expand Infrastructure and Hire More Teachers Before Reopening of Schools

opinion

Wilson Sossion: Expand infrastructure and hire more teachers before reopening of schools

School safety is an integral and indispensable component of the teaching and learning process. Indeed, no meaningful teaching and learning can effectively take place in an environment that is unsafe to both learners and teachers, especially in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, it is imperative that the government fosters a safe and secure teaching/learning environment ahead of school reopening. This would facilitate the much touted 100 per cent return-to-classroom strategy, increased learner enrolment, retention and completion, and hence attainment of inclusive and equitable quality education.

Time is fast running out as learners and teachers are yearning to return to school after a 10-month hiatus. To date, the government has not fully realised its "concrete plan" for school reopening, though the Ministry of Education has attempted to initiate moves that would witness safe and secure reopening of schools on January 4.

The Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha deserves a pat on the back for his relentless efforts to ensure schools reopen as scheduled. However, his endeavours are not being appreciated by the Treasury after failing to release funds in time to enable schools respond to the effects of the pandemic.

Covid-19 protocols

The government initiated partial reopening of schools in October by recalling Grade Four, Standard Eight and Form Four learners to start preparations for national examinations. The exercise was used to pilot and analyse the status of schools with a view of determining how the situation will look like when all learners resume.

The Ministry of Health has promised to enforce Covid-19 protocols as recommended by the World Health Organization, but this has met myriad challenges. Enforcing containment measures in communities might be easy, but it would be extremely hard in schools due to overcrowding, lack of spacious classrooms, dormitories, dining halls, ablution facilities, staffrooms, playfields, inadequate desks and lockers, and more importantly, inability by schools to provide face masks, enough water, detergents and sanitisers to learners. More so, lack of thermo-guns in schools.

Indeed, it is against this backdrop that teachers, parents, learners and other stakeholders are tempted to question if the Treasury is committed to supporting the ministries of Education and Health to realise their dream of making schools environmentally-friendly, safe and secure.

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) should hire more teachers as streams of classes in most schools will be split into two or three small groups to ensure social distancing. Teachers aged 58 years and above, and those with pre-existing health conditions, have since been struck off the staff register, thus aggravating teacher shortfall.

Moreover, teachers under the new dispensation have to change their pedagogical approaches, shifting from the traditional modes to new teaching techniques driven by technology. This calls on TSC to retrain teachers -- equipping them with the latest pedagogies to be more compliant.

These are some of the challenges that the Treasury has to reflect on deeply, and come up with a clear strategy to assist TSC to address the shortcomings. Of course, this should be through adequate funding of the commission.

In the Post-Covid-19 Economic Recovery Strategy (2020-2022), the government has undertaken to supply learners with face masks, soap and sanitizers at a cost of Sh2.1 billion. About Sh28.8 billion has been set aside for building additional classrooms, and to refurbish existing ones, while Sh10 billion will be used to hire more teachers in the next two years.

This is a commendable long-term strategy that would enable our children access to inclusive and equitable quality education. However, the big question is: How do we handle the situation we are in now considering that learners are due to resume schooling in three weeks?

It's equally important to note that the post-Covid-19 recovery strategies have a direct bearing on new data requirements, and are likely to redefine key education indicators on class size, water supply, sanitisation, healthcare and hygiene facilities, safety in learning institutions and optimal learner-to-teacher ratios, among others.

Statistical report

If the recovery strategies are contextualised with the Basic Education Statistical Report, then the Treasury needs to move fast and disburse the allocations to the ministries of Education and Health and TSC so as to fix whatever is crucial or urgent ahead of schools reopening.

The Basic Education Statistical Report indicates that county governments need to focus on the 28,383 Public Pre-primary centres, with a staggering population of 1,916,690 pupils and 52,780 ECDE teachers.

In the same spirit, the national government is obligated to prepare 23,286 Public Primary and 8,933 Secondary schools for safe reopening. Primary schools have 8,454,606 pupils and 218,760 teachers, while secondary institutions have 3,045,227 students and 105,234 teachers.

The on-going strikes of health workers should be brought to an end, and if not, reopening of schools should not take place.

We shall advise parents not to release their children as schools are potentially risky. We shall also advise our members not to resume work if the strikes continue. The government needs to link at least one nurse to every school.

Teachers need to be properly trained to handle Covid-19 situations, considering that TSC has already lost 42 tutors to Covid-19 related illnesses.