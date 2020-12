Rabat — Mustapha Aourach was elected, Sunday, as the new president of the Moroccan Royal Basketball Federation, during its elective Ordinary General Assembly.

The election of Aourach took place in Rabat under the supervision of the provisional committee in charge of the management of the Federation.

He obtained 173 votes while his contender Noureddine Iraqui obtained 1 vote and 1 vote was annulled.