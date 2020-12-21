Namibia: Baby Dumped At Havana

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman was arrested for allegedly dumping a new born baby in a plastic bag at Havana on Sunday.

According to the police on Sunday, the woman allegedly induced an abortion and placed the foetus in a plastic bag which she threw away at a dump site at Havana at around 01h00.

"The suspect is currently admitted at Central Hospital under police guard," the police added.

At Stampriet, a 12-year-old was allegedly raped on Saturday at around 01h00 at a house in Soetdoringlaagte.

"The two stayed at the same house, but they are not related. The suspect is 45 years old and he was arrested and investigation continues," the police noted.

Meanwhile two men dragged an 18-year-old woman into a house and raped her at New Development at Lüderitz, at about 03h00.

Both suspects were arrested and police investigations continues.