Namibia: Man Killed Over Cigarettes

20 December 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

A 30-YEAR-OLD man died after he was stabbed for allegedly wanting to buy cigarettes on credit at Omaruru on Saturday.

The man identified as Sebedeus Matsuib, was stabbed with a knife, once on the left chest and again on the back.

The deceased allegedly threatened to cut the suspect's electricity supply cable which they shared because the suspect had refused to give him cigarettes on credit.

"The victim left the scene but After a few minutes he returned with a group of people and started to a fight with the suspect and his sympathisers. During the chaos in which stones were thrown, three men were stabbed including the deceased," the police said.

All three stab victims were taken to hospital and the deceased was declared dead upon arrival. His next of kin have been informed of his death. The suspect (44) was arrested and police investigations into the case continues.

A 25-year-old-man escaped from lawful custody at Maltahohe at around 19h00 on Saturday.

The suspect who had been arrested for theft, cut one of the cell burglar bars and escaped.

"The escape was only detected during the cell visit and manhunt was immediately launched, and the escapee (25) was re-arrested with the assistance of his family. An internal investigation was launched," the police said further.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved.

