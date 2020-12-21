Kenya: Hosts Kenya Take Early Lead in Tong-Il Moo-Do Contest

20 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulrahman Sheriff

Kenya got off to a flying start in their campaign to retain the Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship at the Aga Khan Academy on Saturday.

Kenyan players dominated the individual form events in the first day, but were assured of facing stiff opposition from other nations, especially in sparring and technique categories, later Sunday.

During the boys' over 18 years' 'White Belt Form' category, Athman Bakari emerged the winner by garnering 8.12 points, followed by Twalib Rashid who got 7.76 while Wycliffe Wabukala collected 7.66 points to secure third position.

Christine Hope won the girls' under-18 years' title with 8.76 points, Nina Inan claimed second place with 8.70 points as Lavender Mmbone settled for third having bagged in 7.44 points.

In the boys' junior category, Jonathan Banda won with 8.98 points, with Harun Gatogo and Samuel Njaga taking second and third positions with 8.50 and 8.42 points, respectively.

The girls' junior crown went to Kyla Nyambura who got 8.60 points as Catherine Mayar in second place with 8.50 points and Precious Mayaz, claiming third spot with 8.10 points.

This year's tournament, in its eighth edition, has attracted 10 nations, namely defending champions and hosts Kenya, Iran, Phillipines, Thailand, Cote d'Ivoire, Turkey, Brazil, South Korea, Congo Brazaville and Nigeria. This year's tournament has both seasoned and experienced international players with black belts in the men and women categories.

In the sparring categories, special techniques and forms, the men will feature in the following weights fin weight, bantam weight, feather weight, light weight, middle weight, light weight, heavy weight and super heavy weight.

The men aged between 18 years to 49years will participate in the individuals and team categories.

Similarly, in the women categories for the individuals and teams, participants aged between 18 years to 49 years will fight in fly weight, middle weight up to super heavy weight. The tournament events will be scored through the digital scoring system.

In individual categories, the players will be expected to display their skills in forms, sparring, special techniques in both the colour and black belts.

The annual event is graced by the executive president of the World Tong IL Moo Do Federation, Grandmaster Takamistu Hoshiko.

The event will be held while following the World Health Organisation, the Ministry of health and the Ministry of sports, culture and heritage Covid-19 protocols.

According to the African Tong -IL Mo Do President Master Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa said the teams are well prepared despite the challenges that the players had in readiness of the event.

