Nigeria: Amina Tukura Emerges Miss Comely Queen 2020

21 December 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Tunde Oguntola.

Miss Amina Tukura has emerged as Miss Comely Queen Nigeria 2020.

Miss Comely Queen Nigeria is an annual beauty pageant that emerges beauty queens that take giant strides against breast cancer within and across Nigeria

Amina Tukura emerged alongside other queens such as Okemakinde Motunrayo, Stephanie Clement, Patience Onyinychi, Olabisi sulyman, Nwafor Anita and Victoria Lazarus.

"The beauty queens are expected is to be a voice in the fight against breast cancer," said president, Comely Nation, Amb. Raymond Jefferson.

He said Miss Comely Queen Nigeria Beauty pageant joins hands with local and international organisations to create awareness on the causes, prevention and early signs of Breast Cancer.

Jefferson said the seventh edition of the pageant also witnessed the coronation of six geopolitical Queens who will join hands with Queen Amina Tukura to fight against breast cancer.

"The geopolitical queens includes; Itunu Obadaye, Boniface Cindy, Odei Ahuoiza, Oluwatosin Akinwale, Ezemagalu Ogechi and Frances Ifunanya," he added.

