Nigerian Navy Continues Training in Spite of Covid-19 - Official

21 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Ogu says Naval trainings are compulsory and cannot be stopped in spite of COVID-19

The Nigerian Navy will continue the training of its personnel to keep abreast of emerging developments, challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic notwithstanding.

Frederick Ogu, Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Naval Training Command, Apapa, Lagos, made the declaration at the Social Dinner Night of the Command on Sunday.

"Our colleges and schools are spread around the nation and we have been carrying out our mandate dedicatedly in spite of the challenges of the pandemic.

"We made provisions in spite of the challenges so that our trainings do not stop throughout the year.

"We train for operations and for war in case the situation arises, therefore, our trainings are compulsory and cannot be stopped," he said.

Mr Ogu, a rear admiral, said Information Technology (IT) had become an integral part of the Command's training programmes so that personnel did not always have to be physically present during trainings.

He said Nigerian Naval Colleges made some considerable achievements in 2020 in spite of the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were able to pass-out our recruits from the ratings of the Nigerian Naval Command, Onura, as well as commission officers at the Nigerian Naval Command, Onne, both in Port Harcourt," he said.

He prayed that 2021 would be a better year, reiterating the Command's commitment to continue in its specific mandate to ensure trainings of personnel.

The second wave of the pandemic has begun hitting some parts of the country leading to an upsurge in number of active cases of the virus.

In curtailing its further spread, some states like Lagos, the FCT, Kaduna, have rolled out measures to ensure compliance with the safety protocols outlined by the NCDC and WHO.

