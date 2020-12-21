Nigerian Military Airstrike Kills Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists - Official

Borno State has been the epicenter of Boko Haram's activities since 2009.

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian Military said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their gun trucks in air strikes at Ajiri in Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, made this known in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a major general, said the air raid was conducted on Dec. 19 as a sequel to reports that terrorists mounted on seven gun trucks, had attempted to breach the community.

He said the task force subsequently dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the terrorists.

According to him, the NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying two of the gun trucks and neutralising several terrorists.

