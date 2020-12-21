Nigerian Military Airstrike Kills Scores of Boko Haram Terrorists - Official

Daily Trust/Supplied
21 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Borno State has been the epicenter of Boko Haram's activities since 2009.

The Defence Headquarters of the Nigerian Military said the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole has killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists and destroyed their gun trucks in air strikes at Ajiri in Mafa Local Government Area (LGA) of Borno.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, made this known in a statement on Monday, in Abuja.

Mr Enenche, a major general, said the air raid was conducted on Dec. 19 as a sequel to reports that terrorists mounted on seven gun trucks, had attempted to breach the community.

He said the task force subsequently dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) helicopter gunships to engage the terrorists.

According to him, the NAF gunships delivered accurate hits, destroying two of the gun trucks and neutralising several terrorists.

Borno State, in Nigeria's northeast, has been the epicenter of the terrorists' murderous operations since 2009, killing scores of people with several others displaced from their ancestral communities.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
Nigeria Now in Second Wave of Covid-19 As Cases Spike

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.