Ethiopia: PP Renews Commitments Towards Genuine, Credible Elections

Endorsed election manifesto

BY STAFF REPORTER

ADDIS ABABA- The ruling Prosperity Party (PP) has renewed its commitments towards genuine and credible elections as it has set direction to the leadership, members and supporters to stand resolute in making the next elections peaceful, democratic and free.

The party issued a statement yesterday having concluded a two-day long session which underscored in making both the process and outcome of the next elections acceptable among the peoples.

As to the statement, various issues related to peace, development, democracy and upcoming general elections have been discussed extensively by the Central Committee of PP and the committee put forward directions as well.

PP expressed strong belief that the next general elections would become milestones in transiting the country to a genuine democracy.

The Central Committee of PP had thoroughly discussed its election manifesto meant to position the party better competitive and successful in the next elections and eventually has green lighted the manifesto.

Prosperity also called on the entire leadership and members to undertake the necessary preparation per the manifesto.

Moreover, it urged all legitimate political parties operating in the country to seize the opportunity of measures that have been taken to transit the country to a genuine democracy and to strive in making the next elections peaceful, democratic and free as well as to make the process and outcome of the elections credible.

The party has urged the entire peoples of the country to discharge their responsibility in the efforts of sustaining the changes witnessed over the last two and half years, making the elections peaceful, democratic and free and credible and building a country that ensures citizens' political, economic and political prosperity.

The Ethiopia Herald December 20/2020