Ethiopia: Snnprs' Stretching Its Wings to Boost Diaspora Involvement

Nobody denies the fact that quite a lot of Nations, Nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia reside under the country's roof with respect, harmony, unity, and on and on. In the same way, the various regional states of the country have been working in close collaboration with the government attaching importance to creating an environment for investment.

The Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Regional State (SNNPRS) which is inundated with a wide spectrum of untapped natural resources has been serving as a magnet for Diaspora investment in developing the nation.

As the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region is acknowledged for agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, energy, and other related aspects the region has been playing a major role in attracting quite a lot of Ethiopian diasporas from different parts of the world to get themselves engaged in a wide array of investment opportunities.

It is crystal clear that the Ethiopian Diasporas residing in various parts of the world have been playing a prime role in injecting new blood to the across-the-board growth of the country. Furthermore, the government of Ethiopia has been harnessing the Diasporas knowledge, experience, skills, and financial resources intending to take the nation to the next level of achievement.

On top of that Ethiopia has been making use of highly educated Ethiopians residing in every part of the world for various development activities. At this point, Ethiopia has been playing a paramount role in mobilizing its Diasporas in the overall development of the nation.

Of late, The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay with Getu Tefera Diaspora expert in SNNPRS. He said regarding the Diasporas participation in the region, "To satisfy the demand of Ethiopian Diasporas coming to the region, quite a lot of activities have been put in place.

As we have been actively working in close association with pertinent bodies intending to increase Diasporas involvement in the country's growth, our efforts have been bearing fruits despite challenges."

"On every occasion, Ethiopian Diasporas who were born and raised in SNNPRS would like to play a part in various development activities, we provide them with advice regarding the dos and don'ts of the various investment opportunities. Whenever they encounter complications, we leave no stone unturned to get to the bottom of their problems in next to no time," he added.

Apart from identifying problems focusing on the Diasporas participation in development and doing research, we day in and day out endeavor to build people's confidence, carry out image-building activities, follow up customer satisfaction, and facilitate the progress of the service and other related aspects.

"To this point, we have been able to answer quite a lot of questions revolving around infrastructure, lack of adequate space, and other related aspects making use of various effective strategies. Moreover, we have been paving the way for Diasporas who come from various parts of the world to invest in the region," he wrapped up.

Taking the number and multiple disciplines and skills Diasporas possess into consideration, pertinent bodies should be able to harness their accumulated wealth for the love of taking the country to the next level of accomplishment. As the participation of Ethiopian Diasporas immensely contributes to the overall development of the nation, the country should harness their potential.

The Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region has been supporting Ethiopian Diasporas in various development activities of the country based on their capital.

It is to be recalled that in the recent past, Selamawit Dawit, Director-General of The Ethiopian Diaspora Agency had a short stay with The Ethiopian Herald. She said, "For us, Ethiopians residing all over the world are considered as a diaspora.

They could be Ethiopians or of Ethiopian origins and they may have different views on political, economic, social, and other related issues at home. Despite these apparent differences, the agency strives that the diaspora takes interest in national affairs by creating bonds that materialize their part as citizens.

"Ethiopia attaches great value to Ethiopian Diasporas residing in various parts of the world and believes in their power to play a major role in catapulting the country to the next chapter of success.

By the way, one of the major reasons for establishing the agency stem from the government's desire to accomplish its sense of duty to its people living in and out of Ethiopia," she continued.

The Ethiopia Herald December 20/2020