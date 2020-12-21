Ethiopia: Security Institutions Reform for Ensuring Sustainable Peace

In a country where disagreements and conflicts are rampant and a culture of bridging differences in a civilized manner is at an infant stage, a lot has to be done to transform peoples' ideology and mental setup.

In recent times, it has become common to hear the news of deaths and displacements of citizens and property damage in various parts of the country, particularly in the regional states of Benishangul-Gumuz, Southern Nations and Nationalities and Peoples' (SNNP) and Oromia.

The federal government has repeatedly stated that these crimes are principally orchestrated by groups chased away from power that do not want peace in Ethiopia and want to achieve their ill-intended mission.

Recently, the House of Peoples' Representatives, in its 6th year 6th regular meeting, invited Defense Minister Dr. Kenea Yadeta and Peace Minister Muferiat Kamil for hearing and to answer queries of the Members of the Parliament on the aforementioned issue.

Article 55 (7) of the Constitution of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) stipulates that the House of Peoples' Representatives shall determine the organization of national defense, public security, and a national police force.

If the conduct of these forces infringes upon human rights and the nation's security, it shall carry out investigations and take necessary measures.

Similarly, the Article 55 (17) also stipulates that the House has the power to call and to question the Prime Minister and other Federal officials and in a bid to investigate the Executive's conduct and discharge of its responsibilities.

During the session, the MPs repeatedly stated that, following the national reform, conflicts among citizens, deaths and displacements of citizens, and property damage is widespread across the country especially in Metekel zone (Benishangul-Gumuz regional state), as well as in SNNPRS like in Konso, Sheka and Gura Ferda, and Qimant of Amhara regional state.

MPs also noted that many civilians were massively killed in different parts Oromia regional state by anti-peace groups. MPs further asked, "Why these problems could not be solved properly?" Adding, in accordance with the mission of the Ministry of Peace given by the proclamation, what is the Ministry doing in terms of preventing conflicts before they occur and to resolving conflicts without causing much damage?

Addressing the queries of Members of the Parliament, Muferiat Kamil, Peace Minister, noted that the Tigray Peoples' Liberation Front (TPLF) has been the only instigator of all conflicts in our country. She added that, in addition to the conflicts that have happened in the country, there have been many other planned clashes by the TPLF and have been unsuccessful due to the efforts of the security forces.

According to her, with the defeat of the TPLF extremist group, relatively a better atmosphere of peace has emerged throughout the country. She also reported that in connection with the continued killings of civilians and displacements in Benishangul-Gumuz regional state, Metekel zone, about 300 supposed criminals have been arrested. And also, about 141 suspected wrongdoers have been arrested.

The Ministry is carrying out large-scale missions by itself and by coordinating its sector institutions. In this case, the Ministry is working by categorizing its missions into systemic and contemporary and by focusing on them, as to her.

She further noted that the Ministry has formulated the appropriate strategy to carry out its mission of ensuring sustainable peace and stability in the country.

She said, "As the mission given to the Ministry is wide and has many actors, we are working with the participation of various stakeholders."

The Ministry believes that building strong security institutions is very important to achieve sustainable peace, she said adding the Ministry is working to reorganize and transform the security institutions to sustainably address key and fundamental issues. And also, efforts are being made to alleviate the current problems in the country and to ensure the security of citizens and respect the rule of law.

According to Muferiat, the seven sector institutions of the Ministry of Peace are currently under reform. Especially, the reorganization of the National Information and Security Service (NISS), Information Network Security Agency (INSA), and Financial Intelligence Center has already been completed and efforts have been made to equip them with technology.

Since its establishment in 1941 in a modern way, the Ethiopian police have not had a clear philosophy to be guided. Currently, efforts have been made to discontinue the Police from discussing party documents and being affiliated to a certain party or political faction, she also noted.

The work of shaping the Federal Police Commission to make it public and nation oriented compatriots, and modern and clear teachings has been successfully carried out, she said, adding that much work has been done to bring the police closer to the hearts of the people by adjusting police training and deployments in line with the aforementioned approaches.

As to Muferiat, in addition to organizational reforms, the ministry is also working to make the security institutions free from party affiliation and confined thinking, and being patriots and true protectors of the country and its people.

Mentioning the main causes of conflicts in the country, she said that illegal human and weapons trafficking and money laundering are the root cause of the country's insecurity. "Extensive work is being done to dry up these crimes from their source."

Dr. Kenea Yadeta, Defense Minister, on his part stated during the meeting that the Ministry and security forces have gained good experience from law enforcement operation in the Tigray regional state and it will be documented for training and history. And also, the Ethiopian National Defense Force proved invincible to any enemy.

He also said that the successful completion of the federal government law enforcement operation in the Tigray regional state is primarily a testament to the efficiency of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF). Next to the ENDF, it shows the cooperation of our peoples, the strength of the security structure of our entire country, and the strength of the regional leader.

As to him, the people of Tigray, like the rest of the Ethiopian people, are peace-loving and have made a significant contribution to the effectiveness of the operation. "During the law enforcement operation, the people of Tigray are with our security forces."

He further noted that the government is working to improve the lives of members of defense forces and their families by giving special attention. Salary improvement, the building of hospitals and houses for defense forces are well underway. And also works have been done to make the Defense Force independent.

Underlining the unique significance of cooperation and unity, Dr. Kenea said as the conflict resolution needs a comprehensive approach, the support of members of the House of Representatives is very crucial.

The Ethiopia Herald December 20/2020