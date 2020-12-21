Ethiopians Fully Operating Etrss-1

- Institute plans to launch three additional satellites in ten years

BY DARGIE KAHSAY

ADDIS ABABA- Ethiopian Professionals have fully taken over the operation of ETRSS-1 since the outbreak of COVID-19, Ethiopian Space Science Technology Institute (ESSTI) disclosed.

The local professionals managed to handle the full operation of the satellite following the restriction of movement of people due to the outbreak of COVID-19, it was learnt.

Today is the first anniversary of the launching of Ethiopia's first remote sensing satellite, ETRSS-1, to space with the help of China.



"China had agreed to fully handover the satellite in one year", Abdisa said adding "Ethiopia has officially received its first satellite, ETRSS-1 from China as per the agreement".

Abdisa stated that now the whole process of operating and managing the satellite and analyzing the information receiving from it is by Ethiopian experts of the sector. ETRSS-1 is also operating smoothly, he added.

Meanwhile Abdisa stated that in the coming ten years Ethiopia plans to launch three additional satellites, one of which is tailored for communication and broadcasting purposes while the two are remote sensing satellites.

For the development of space science sector in Ethiopia, the institute focuses on human resource development, technological and infrastructural advancement and Application developments as main pillars, Abdisa said.

The Ethiopia Herald December 20/2020