Nigeria: Insecurity - Again, PDP Asks Buhari to Resign

President Buhari had on Thursday admitted that the efforts of Nigeria's security chiefs were not enough.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday, asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his comment on the failure of the service chiefs to tame the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The national chairman of the opposition party, Uche Secondus, said this in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi.

President Buhari had on Thursday admitted that the efforts of Nigeria's security chiefs were not enough to tackle the myriads of security situation across the country.

Mr Buhari who spoke through the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, while addressing state house correspondents, said he expects the service chiefs to "henceforth live up to expectations."

The president's comments come on the heels of the abduction of hundreds of schoolboys who were kidnapped from their boarding school at the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, on December 11.

The over 300 kidnapped boys have been freed and reunited with their families on Friday, after spending nearly a week in captivity in the hands of their kidnappers.

The boys were rescued after negotiations between the kidnappers and the government.

President Buhari, who met the rescued schoolboys on Friday in Katsina, congratulated the children for their safe return.

In reaction, Mr Secondus urged the president that rather than the "belated lamentation on deteriorating security situation in the country, he should resign and give way to competent hand to govern the country."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The PDP boss said that rather than the belated lamentations after 67 months in power that he has been unable to perform, he should do the honourable thing by resigning and giving way for fresh ideas and new vitality.

"Prince Secondus recalls the advice of President Buhari while in opposition in 2013 to the then President Goodluck Jonathan saying 'Jonathan should vacate and give way to a competent hand to govern the country'.

"I find it extremely unacceptable that after the President disregarded all wise counsels to rejig the nation's security architecture for effectiveness, he is now turning round to admit their failure and blame operatives whom he kept even in their apparent inefficiency," Mr Secondus was quoted as saying in a statement by the party.

This is not the first time the PDP would be asking President Buhari to resign over the worsening security situation across the country.

The party last month made a similar call after the killing of over 40 farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram. The Federal Executive Council, headed by Mr Buhari, then dismissed the call by the PDP; saying everyone must work together to resolve the security situation.