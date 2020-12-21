Tanzania: CUF Revives Debate On New Constitution, Independent Electoral Body

20 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis [email Protected]

Dar es Salaam — The opposition Civic United Front (CUF) on Sunday, December 20, 2020 organized a congress gathering national leaders, members of the national congress and members to discuss on the demand for the new constitution and an independent electoral commission.

The conference was organized 53 days after the conclusion of this year's General Election that saw President John Magufuli re-elected and the ruling CCM increasing domination in the Parliament and local councils.

Opening the conference, the party's chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba asked Dr Magufuli to respect citizen's opinion by providing them with the new constitution and the independent electoral commission.

"Dr Magufuli should revive the new Katiba writing process now in order to provide citizens with an independent electoral commission in order to unify the country and cure it from wounds resulting from the 2020 General Election," he said.

The economics professor who turned politician said President Magufuli should also respect the leadership term limit provided by the constitution and ignore any attempts of making him a life president.

He said since the draft constitution from the defunct Constitution Review Commission (CRC) under Judge (rtd) Joseph Warioba has accommodated most citizens' opinions; the president's remained with the task to finalize the process.

Former Bukoba Urban MP Wilfred Lwakatare said the two demands should bring together all Tanzanians, political parties, academia, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), clerics etc.

However, the new constitution is not in the ruling party's manifesto.

