Nigeria: Concessions Will Be Granted to Defectors From Rival Parties - APC

21 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Waivers will be granted to those "who have joined, or want to join the APC," the party said.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed confidence that those defecting to it from opposition political parties will contribute to its growth and development.

It also said 'waivers' would be granted to those who join or want to join the ruling party.

John Akpanudoedehe, Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee, expressed the confidence in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the development was an attestation that the APC was a party of choice for Nigerians.

The statement was to welcome federal lawmakers of the House of Representatives who recently defected from some opposition political parties to the APC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Aliyu Yako representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of Kano State recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Danjuma Shiddi representing Ibi/Wukari Federal Constituency of Taraba also defected from All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to the APC.

Also at a recent plenary, Tajudeen Adefisoye representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in Ondo State and Sam Onuigbo representing Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia announced their defection from their party to the APC.

Mr Akpanudoedehe said the recent meeting of APC South-south leaders received two members of the Federal House of Representatives from Rivers, Chisom Dike and Ephraim Nwuzi representing Eleme, Tai Oyigbo and Etche and Omuma Federal Constituencies.

He said with the development, it was evident that the APC under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led CECPC had been repositioned as the party of choice for Nigerians and progressive minded partisans.

"The mass defection to the APC is a signpost of the democratic and progressive environment the CECPC has created in the APC by accommodating all interests and ensuring peace, unity, fairness, equity, justice, inclusion and entrenching internal democracy.

"We are confident that the new entrants will contribute their quota to the growth of the APC and the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

"The CECPC assures that in line with the resolution of the last virtual emergency APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, waivers will be granted to those who have joined, or want to join the APC," he said.

He thanked all the party's stakeholders for their continued support as the CECPC work towards achieving its renewed mandate to reposition the party and bring true peace and reconciliation across its ranks. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.