Rwanda: Yannick Mukunzi Delighted to Extend Contract With Sweden Based Club

Amavubi midfielder Yannick Mukunzi has extended his stay at Swedish third division team Sandvikens IF by two more seasons.

The former APR and Rayon Sports defensive midfielder, who has been playing in Sweden for two years now had completed his contract at the end of the 2020 season.

The 25-year-old is in the country for the festive season and was spotted at Kigali stadium recently watching his former team, APR FC and Kiyovu Sports before the Premier League was suspended to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

"Yannick Mukunzi has signed a new contract. Yannick has proven to be a good player while he's here. We are happy to extend his contract even though there are other top tier teams that want him," his Sandvikens IF team announced over the weekend.

Mukunzi noted: "I am super excited about staying at a competitive football club and I cannot wait to get onto the pitch again and help my club to go to the next level. The most important aspect is that I have people who support me and are there for me."

"My professional career is improving, there is a lot to figure out and to learn. I believe I still have room for improvement. There is a lot to achieve and I am motivated to keep working and pushing limits." He added

During his two year spell at Sandvikens IF, Mukunzi played 51 matches and helped the club finish the season in sixth place.

The former Amavubi midfielder started his career at APR FC before joining the club's rivals Rayon Sports and later relocated to Sweden.

Mukunzi is expected to return to Sweden in January 2021 to join his teammates in preparing for the new 2021 season.

pkamasa@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/pkamasa