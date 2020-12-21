Tanzania: Construction of Public Servants' College to Start Soon

21 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

OVER 400m/- has been set aside for initial construction activities of a public servants' college - Lake Zone Campus in Chato District.

Tanzania Public Service College (TPSC) Principal, Dr Emmanuel Shindika, told Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service and Good Governance) George Mkuchika during his tour to inspect the site at the weekend that all initial preparations were ready for the construction to take off.

"A construction structural plan is also here. We are waiting for some few documents for the work to start. The campus will have the capacity to accommodate over 5,000 students. This amount (400m/-) is for only initial preparations," he said.

Mr Mkuchika said he was satisfied with the project site for the new campus, saying the land was enough to accommodate a larger number of facilities as well as students and staff.

He said the presence of the new public servants' campus in the Lake Zone would fill the existing gap and its accomplishment would make the ministry meet its ambition of having TPSC campuses in all zones.

"I direct the Chato district commissioner to ensure all affected residents are compensated on time," said the minister.

Geita Regional Commissioner (RC) Robert Gabriel said the plot was a strategic area since some authorities had also been already erecting their offices around the new campus.

He said his office was ready to receive and respond to all directives to let the college's construction work go smoothly and be completed on time.

Chato Member of Parliament, who also doubles as Minister for Energy, Dr Medadi Kalemani, said the new TPSC campus land was among the over 6,000 surveyed plots, promising to connect it to electricity as soon as possible so that construction activities could take place day and night.

