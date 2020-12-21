Tanzania: Zanzibar Basketball League to Kick Off in January

THE Isles' Basketball Premier League will resume on January 20 next year, it was announced by Basketball Zanzibar (Baza).

Baza's vice chairman, Rashid Khamis said that the league will start being played into two zones, namely Pemba and Unguja, featuring 22 teams, which will compete on a league basis.

The teams will later be trimmed to eight, with each side of Zanzibar producing four best teams. They will compete in the quarterfinals to be stationed in Pemba.

The boys teams which will compete in Unguja zone are Usolo, Stone town, A.Magic, Police, Nyuki, New West, Millenium and JKU.

The girls' teams are KVZ, JKU, Zimamoto,New West and A. Magic, The boys sides for the Pemba zone are Tornado, Clickers, California, Dolphins, ABC, Kichungwani Blezz and Majenz.

The girls' sides are Wete Stars and Chake Chake Stars. Hamis said the isles' governing basketball body will meet to fix new dates for the resumption of quarterfinals in Pemba.

"We will meet to fix dates for the quarterfinals after the ending of the elimination round," he said.

The Premier league will be staged alongside a league B, whose participating teams are Sixers, Beit El Ra's, Cavarious, Good Morning, Mbuyuni, Rangers and Mwembe Tanga.

Registration forms for both leagues will be available from December 30th to January 10 next year. Baza, according to him, is currently holding referees' training ahead of the leagues.

Their training will end up on December 30 and those who will qualify will be licenced and certified.