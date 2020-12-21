Mozambique: 91 New Covid-19 Cases Reported

21 December 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease and 91 new cases.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, the latest victim is an 80 year old Mozambican women hospitalised in a Maputo health unit. Despite medical care, her condition deteriorated and she died on Sunday. This brings the Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 148.

The Ministry release said that, since the start of the pandemic, 257,648 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,124 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 465 were from Maputo city, 207 from Niassa, 174 from Sofala, 67 from Tete, 65 from Nampula, 65 from Gaza, 42 from Cabo Delgado, 20 from Maputo province, 10 from Zambezia, five from Inhambane and four from Manica.

1,033 of the Sunday tests gave negative results and 91 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 17,568. Of the new cases, 87 are Mozambican, one is South African, one Croatian, one Brazilian and one Indonesian.

48 of the cases are men or boys and 43 are women or girls. Nine are children under the age of 15, and eight are over 65 years old. No age information was available for four cases.

44 of the new cases were from Maputo city and six from Maputo province. Thus more than half of the cases came from the far south. There were also 14 cases from Sofala, eight from Zambezia, seven from Gaza, six from Tete, five from Cabo Delgado and one from Inhambane.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all 91 new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The release said that, in the previous 24 hours, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, but a further six were admitted, all in Maputo city. Currently, 39 people are under medical care in the Covid-19 isolation wards (34 in Maputo, two in Matola, one in Nampula, one in Zambezia and one in Manica).

In the same 24 hour period, only three previously infected people, all from Inhambane, were reported as making a full recovery from Covid-19. The total number of recoveries now stands at 15,484 - which is 88 per cent of all people diagnosed with the coronavirus since the first case was identified on 22 March.

There are now 1,962 active cases of Covid-19 in Mozambique, distributed as follows: Maputo city, 1,531 (78 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 132; Cabo Delgado, 112; Niassa, 42; Sofala, 42; Zambezia, 29; Gaza, 20; Nampula, 18; Tete, 17; Inhambane, 11; and Manica, eight.

