Mozambique: 16 Terrorists Killed in Nangade

Maputo — The Mozambican defence and security forces have killed 16 of a gang of about 20 terrorists who attacked the district of Nangade, in the northern province of Cabo Delgado, earlier this month, according to a report in Monday's issue of the independent newssheet "Mediafax".

The terrorists attacked several villages in Nangade between 8 and 15 December. About ten villages were hit in quick successions. But then the Mozambican forces struck back, surprising the jihadists as they were leaving the villages of Litangina and Machava. Four terrorists are known to have escaped, but it is believed they were wounded in the clashes.

This success has not been enough to persuade the villagers who fled from the terrorists to return. Several of the villages are in ruins. The paper' sources said that Litangina is now completely abandoned, and that the raiders burnt down 276 houses in the Samora Machel village.

A second newssheet "Carta de Mocambique", reported that last Tuesday the defence forces attacked a terrorist base in the Awasse region, in Mocimboa da Praia district. Six Mozambican soldiers were reportedly killed. A further six were injured and taken to Mueda district hospital.

This is certainly the same engagement reported by the "Pinnacle News" portal, which said the terrorists set up the Awasse base to block any advance by government forces on the town of Mocimboa da Praia, which has been in jihadist hands since August.

"Pinnacle News" reported that a "significant" number of terrorists died in the Awasse clashes, which may have been intended to clear the way for a government counter-offensive, to recapture Mocimboa da Praia.