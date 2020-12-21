Southern Africa: Monteiro, Mothiba, Zulu - the Latest Episode of the Cosafa Show!

18 December 2020
South Africa striker Lebo Mothiba is nearing a return from a serious knee injury and promising to come back fitter and stronger than ever ahead of a crucial 2021 that includes the conclusion of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup preliminaries.

We have delved into the archives for an interview with the 24-year-old Strasbourg forward, where he discusses his path in the game and his time with the national team.

Mothiba netted four goals in his first five games for Bafana Bafana, but is stuck on the same number after 14 caps, though his all-round contribution as a targetman striker should be recognised.

He admits the early suggestions that he could be the answer to Bafana's scoring problems left him uncomfortable.

"That is a difficult question because as a striker ... sometimes there are games where you do well, score goals and everyone says you are the right one for the national team," Mothiba said on The COSAFA Show.

"But then sometimes you can go five or six games without scoring a goal and the fans start saying, 'this one is not a good striker'. I can just go and do my best and if I get the opportunity to score goals, that is what I will try to do.

"I won't say that I am the answer to the scoring problems of South Africa. The PSL do have a lot of good strikers, there are good players in the country."

Mothiba also discussed how he made it to France, his early influences and how he managed to settle into European life so quickly, something that is often a challenge for South African players.

On this final show of 2020 we also talk to Mozambique Under-20 coach Dario Monteiro, who led his team to a surprise win at the COSAFA

Qualifiers for TOTAL U-20 AFCON, Mauritania 2021.

He explains how he did it and looks to the future where the side will compete in Mauritania from February.

We also talk to Zambia international Charles Zulu, who recently swapped Zanaco for Cape Town City in South Africa's Premier Soccer League.

