Nigeria: The Perfect Christmas Present for Nigerians

The recent release of the boys abducted by gunmen from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara village, Katsina, is a great Christmas present to Nigeria's tattered external image and a boost to the country's self-confidence. After these years of persistent insecurity, Nigerians deserve another gift, if you ask me.

One eyewitness account states that the boys, these latest victims of Nigeria's increasing insecurity, looked piteous, while "limping with blisters on their feet." Exhausted and traumatised, they were wearing fear and confusion on their faces as Al Jazeera's Ahmed Idris powerfully witnessed.

Under Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan's administrations, that seems to have been the lot, in relation to the lives of Nigeria's boys and girls. Still, now that the Kankara boys are free, the Federal Government deserves some credit. Given that more than a hundred of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram in 2014 are still in captivity, the Federal Government deserves credit for the relative swiftness of the boys' release. And we should not forget that the Dapchi schoolgirl, Leah Sharibu, was abducted by the same terrorist group four years after Chibok and is still in chains. So frankly, President Buhari deserves some praise this time around.

Still, under the Buhari administration, there is no doubt that citizens and residents suffer a high level of uncertainty and anxiety about their safety. In the cities and rural areas, there is a prevailing sense of yawning insecurity and despondency. Except for those who can afford personal protection, most Nigerians suffer the frustrating feeling of being in constant danger of attack, akin to a zero government's Hobbesian place.

The link of the pervasive insecurity in the land to our economic downturn is as undeniable as the palpable cost in every life delicately described by Professor Jibrin Ibrahim in his recent PREMIUM TIMES column as "littered with anguish and pain." The torment is a direct product of the anxieties of insecurity, wanton killings, kidnappings, and armed robbery that make life loutish and short in modern day Nigeria. The economic pain necessarily follows from the ensuing low investment and production in the general economy.

Who wants to put her money into long term investment in a place so pregnant with potential instability due to an environment in which citizens' lives don't seem to matter? This suggests a direct relationship between increasing insecurity in the country and the mounting reduction of the Nigerian people's material resources and economic welfare. This is not difficult to connect.

We must locate our security challenges and then muster the courage to face them squarely. The report has thankfully identified those problem areas for us, as if we don't know them already. In its own words: "Nigeria continues to face challenges on both Safety and Security and Ongoing Conflict domains."

What's hard to grasp is why the Federal Government seems so unruffled about Nigeria's consistent low ranking on the Global Peace Index. This report measures the relative peacefulness of nations and regions, and just last year, we ranked a dreadful 148th of 163 independent states and territories. We hardly did better this year at 147th. Both scores should frighten any government into aggressive corrective action.

It points to the conflict between our military and Boko Haram in the North-East, which has led to the killing of an estimated 640 civilians in 2019 as one main challenge.

In my view, the solution to Boko Haram must begin with respect. Stop calling them a ragtag army, and so dismissively. Boko Haram may be a just terrorist group, but it is a powerful one that we have not been able to defeat on our own. To ensure victory, the government must look towards the U.S. and Israel, and experienced mercenaries from South Africa or elsewhere.

Nigeria's second challenge is its seemingly intractable problem with cross-border smuggling at the expense of made in Nigeria goods, which has exacerbated its financial woes at the economic level.

Benin has the most significant deterioration of any country globally, while Niger recorded the second-largest decline in Africa. With neighbours like these, increasing militarisation, the third identified challenge for Nigeria, is sure to continue.

Unfortunately, there is no good news about our great neighbour to the West, the Republic of Benin, and the Republic of Niger on our northern border. Benin has the most significant deterioration of any country globally, while Niger recorded the second-largest decline in Africa. With neighbours like these, increasing militarisation, the third identified challenge for Nigeria, is sure to continue. Consequently, to close our borders with these two countries is one way to go.

Hence for that other present that Nigerians deserve, there is no better gift than for the government to design and implement policies to counter these three challenges to a peaceful Nigeria.

Dear reader, "Insights in Nuggets" will be off for the Christmas holidays until January 11, 2021. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Ebere Onwudiwe is a distinguished fellow at the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), Abuja. Please send your comments to this number on WhatsApp: +234 (0)701 625 8025; messages only, no calls.