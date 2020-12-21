Africa: Uganda, Tanzania Reach Cecafa U-17 Final, Qualify for Morocco 2021

Uganda and Tanzania reached the final of CECAFA qualifiers of the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2021 qualifiers, ongoing in Rubavu, Rwanda.

By reaching the final, they automatically qualified for the U-17 AFCON scheduled next March in Morocco.

Uganda Cubs netted late through in-form Oscar Mawa to defeat Djibouti 1-0, while 10-men Tanzania battled to a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Ethiopia after 1-1 draw in regular time.

"I am happy we have achieved one goal of qualifying for the 2021 U-17 AFCON. Now we want to retain the title," said a happy Uganda Coach Hamuza Lutalo after the match held at Umuganda Stadium.

Djibouti Coach Mohamed Ali Affasseh said he was disappointed that his team did not take the few chances they got. "We tried our best, but the pressure was too much on defense. But we are happy to reach this far in the tournament," he added.

Tanzania's coach Maalim Swalehe Mohamed said he is proud of his team after playing with a man less but going to win the match.

"We are glad the team has qualified for the U-17 AFCON. It is by playing at some of these big tournaments that the players mature faster," added Swalehe.

Six teams took part in the competition, while South Sudan was disqualified after four of their players failed MRI tests.

Uganda's Mawa leads the scorers' chart with six goals.

The final and play-off for third place will be played on Tuesday 22 December 2020 at the same venue.