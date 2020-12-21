South Africa: SA Covid-19 Cases Hit 921,922 As the Country Discovers a New Variant

South Africa recorded 9 446 new cases on Sunday, pushing the total number of cases to 921 922.

An additional 152 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, with the Eastern Cape reporting 105 fatalities overnight.

Thirty deaths occurred in the Western Cape, eight in KwaZulu-Natal, five in the Free State, three in Mpumalanga and one in Gauteng.

This brings the death toll to 24 691 since the outbreak.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Western Cape has the highest number of active cases with 34 979, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 29 527, Gauteng 15 095 and Eastern Cape 13 065.

The Free State has 4 402 cases, Northern Cape 2 009, North West 1 991, Limpopo 1 149 and Mpumalanga 1 100.

According to the latest data, there are 793 914 patients who recovered COVID-19.

The information is based on the 6 140 839 tests conducted to date, with 40 466 conducted since the last report.

While the country is still grappling with the second wave, the Minister announced on Friday that a group of scientists discovered a new Coronavirus variant called 501.V2, which is spreading rapidly in the country.

According to Mkhize, this variant is seeing a larger proportion of younger patients with no comorbidities develop serious illness.

"The evidence that has been collated, therefore, strongly suggests that the current second wave we are experiencing is being driven by this new variant."

Meanwhile, scientists in the United Kingdom have also warned about this new variant of the virus, prompting the UK to introduce tighter restrictions during the festive season.

According to reports, countries like Canada, South America, Argentina, Chile and Colombia have all suspended direct flights to and from the United Kingdom.

Globally, there are 75 110 651 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 680 395 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.