South Africa: Jacob Zuma - the Artful Dodger

21 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

Former president Jacob Zuma's ducking and diving to avoid the Zondo Commission means he's running out of time and money and shaking just a little in his boots

First published by Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

While he might believe he is above the law, Jacob Zuma still clearly fears it.

There were a few trapdoors in the original regulations guiding the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and promulgated by Zuma shortly before he resigned, under duress, as president of South Africa in February 2018. First, the regulations did not make provision for consequences for a witness refusing to answer questions and second, implicated persons were protected from prosecution for any wrongdoing exposed at the commission.

Lipstick on a pig, in other words.

In January that little loophole was closed when a new subregulation was inserted stating that anyone who wilfully hindered, restricted or obstructed the chairperson or any officer would be guilty of an offence.

Then in June the gap was further sealed by another amendment allowing law enforcement agencies to access evidence given at the commission.

With those two emergency exits out of range Zuma, the selling of socks aside, was always going to go for broke....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
New Variant of Covid-19 'Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.