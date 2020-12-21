South Africa: Jacob Zuma - the Artful Dodger

analysis

Former president Jacob Zuma's ducking and diving to avoid the Zondo Commission means he's running out of time and money and shaking just a little in his boots

First published by Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper

While he might believe he is above the law, Jacob Zuma still clearly fears it.

There were a few trapdoors in the original regulations guiding the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and promulgated by Zuma shortly before he resigned, under duress, as president of South Africa in February 2018. First, the regulations did not make provision for consequences for a witness refusing to answer questions and second, implicated persons were protected from prosecution for any wrongdoing exposed at the commission.

Lipstick on a pig, in other words.

In January that little loophole was closed when a new subregulation was inserted stating that anyone who wilfully hindered, restricted or obstructed the chairperson or any officer would be guilty of an offence.

Then in June the gap was further sealed by another amendment allowing law enforcement agencies to access evidence given at the commission.

With those two emergency exits out of range Zuma, the selling of socks aside, was always going to go for broke....