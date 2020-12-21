Namibia: Energy Ministry Further Extends Suspension On Retail and Wholesale Fuel License Applications

21 December 2020
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Mines and Energy has extended the temporary suspension on the application of new fuel retail sites and the issuing of wholesale licences to 28 February 2021.

The suspension was previously suspended until 31 December 2020.

In a statement the Ministry said it is reviewing the procedures and requirements leading to granting of Fuel Wholesale Licenses and erecting of new Fuel Retail sites, as provided for in the Petroleum Products and Energy Regulations, 2000.

"Once finalized, the new requirements, applications, guidelines and procedures will be obtained at the Ministry, Directorate of Petroleum Affairs and on the Ministry's website," the ministry said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 Namibia Economist.

