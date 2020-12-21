South Africa: Blue Flag Award No Guarantee the Water Is Clean

analysis

The validity of the coveted Blue Flag status, which has been awarded to 48 beaches this summer season, has been brought into question as three of Cape Town's ten Blue Flag beaches suffer from chronic water pollution.

The Blue Flag is awarded by the Wildlife and Environment Society of SA (Wessa) and with its promise of clean beaches and user-friendly facilities, is seen as a tourism drawcard over the summer holiday season.

The City of Cape Town celebrates its receipt of Blue Flag awards, and has directly spent R420 000 this season on preparing for, and complying with, the Wessa programme, according to the City's community services and health mayco member Zahid Badroodien.

But the City of Cape Town's own fortnightly coastal water quality tests shows three of False Bay's Blue Flag beaches are listed as suffering from 'poor' water quality for over a year.

Fish Hoek, Muizenberg Pavilion, and Mnandi beaches, all of which were awarded Blue Flag status on 27 November, are also red-listed on the City's Coastal Water Analysis Report, where results are updated every two weeks and averaged over a rolling 395-day period.

Although the continually updated report does not reveal what the parameters for the...