South Africa: Assist Police in Locating Missing Man

Police in Mahikeng request members of the community to assist in locating a missing man, Thabiso Sabata aged 25, of Imperial Reserve, following his disappearance on Friday, 13 November 2020.

He was last seen leaving his homestead in Imperial Reserve near Mahikeng going to work, but did not return home. At the time of his disappearance, Thabiso was wearing a grey trouser, grey jersey with black wooden hat. He is 1.45m tall, slender build, light in complex, head is shaven with a chin beard.

There is unfortunately no photo available of Thabiso at this stage.

The police request anyone who may have information about Thabiso's whereabouts, to contact Detective Constable Kebaabetswe Chabaemang on 071 807 3559 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Alternatively, anonymous tip-offs can be communicated via My SAPS App.