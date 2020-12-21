South Africa: Tables Turned On Brazen Suspect

21 December 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A brazen 38-year-old man thought that he could walk into a police station and then walk out later having a good scoff at police that he had outwitted them. However the tables turned on him when, instead of being assisted, he was arrested.

On Sunday, 20 December 2020 at about 14:00, the man walked into the community service centre at SAPS Mlungisi asking for assistance. While attending to him, his behaviour caught the suspicious eye of the member on duty. His bag was searched and an unlicensed firearm, six (6) rounds of ammunition and a laptop were found inside.

He was arrested for illegal possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

He is appearing in the Queenstown Magistrates Court today, Monday 21 December 2020.

It remains unclear why the suspect visited the police station as he never got the chance to even state his request.

Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga complimented the members on duty at SAPS Mlungisi community service centre for their intuition. "Criminals are usually summed up as evasive and would steer far away from law enforcement rather than walking right into them especially when one has the exhibit with him/her. This suspect certainly lacked intelligence and therefore underestimated the efficiency of the police. It definitely appears that he initiated his own karma," commented Lt Gen Ntshinga.

