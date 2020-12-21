South Africa: All You Should Know About Where We Are With Covid-19 Vaccines

analysis

Recent reports of four vaccines that have proven effective against SARS-C0V-2, the virus that has caused the Covid-19 pandemic, have sparked enormous hope that control of the pandemic is within our grasp. These vaccines have demonstrated effectiveness in preventing infection and severe Covid-19 disease. But what will this mean practically in South Africa and what are the urgent steps that we all need to take to prepare for a timeous life-saving roll out of vaccines?

Some of the members of the Scientists Collective are acknowledged as world leaders in the vaccine field, and are in a position to consider and provide answers to the difficult questions about meeting one of the greatest challenges South Africa has ever faced, the mass vaccination of the population.

Over the next few months, we expect to have further information on the safety and effectiveness of a range of other Covid-19 vaccines.

We can't do full justice to all the intricacies of vaccines and how they work, but in this Advisory we will link you to trustworthy and relevant information (see our article on misinformation here), together with safe links to trusted sites.

In the meantime, here is the headline news on the new Covid-19...