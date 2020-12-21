South Africa: Ramaphosa to Face State Capture Probe Next Year

21 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

President Cyril Ramaphosa will give testimony to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, likely in March 2021, Judge Raymond Zondo has revealed.

In a final briefing for the year, Zondo, who chairs the Commission, also said he would seek a high court extension to the Commission's terms to the end of June 2021.

The Commission is scheduled to finish by March 2021 but the hard lockdown had delayed its proceedings, the judge said.

Ramaphosa and the ANC are likely to testify in March next year, while former President Jacob Zuma has been summoned to appear for a week in January and another week in February. A Constitutional Court hearing to compel him to appear by Zondo will be held on December 29.

Zondo said Ramaphosa will be asked a wider set of questions than only those related to where his name has been heard in the 303 days of testimony, the Commission has already heard.

"Ramaphosa was part of the executive; he was deputy president of the country and the ANC (during the state capture era). (We want to know) what he knew,...

