Kenya: Royal's Ceaser Handa Finds His Mojo in Kisumu

After failing to win at home during the Nairobi edition of the 2020 Sunset Golfing Society, Royal Nairobi Golf Club's Ceaser Handa, finally found his winning combination at the weekend's grand finale played at the lake-side Nyanza Golf Club's par 70 course.

Handa beat a field of 95 players drawn from various clubs, to emerge the overall winner.

Playing off handicap 17, Handa made a slow start at the front nine of the event played on a wet course due to the on-going rains in the Nyanza region. He, however, made a number of pars at the back nine, for an impressive 38 points.

He won by a shot from the in-coming Nyanza Golf Club captain Dr Ojwang Lusi who posted 37 points to take the men's first prize, followed by Don Riaroh on 33 while former Sunset Golfing Society chairman Berth Ragalo finished third on 31.

Leading the Sunset ladies was Martha Okello with 36 points, winning by three points from Nyanza lady captain Elizabeth Akinyi, while Heronim Ikhohoro was the guest winner with 34 points.

Leading the club members was Joram Ochola who carded 38 points, with Elijah Adul, the Kenya Golf Union Western Kenya representative was the senior winner on 35 points.

However, the best score of the weekend, a brilliant 40 points was posted by Robert Kennedy Okongo claimed the Sponsors prize.

Speaking during the prize giving ceremony in the colourful event, Sunset Golfing Society Chairman Abel Munda said he was very happy that the society had so far recruited close to 300 members who are playing the game of golf. "We will continue recruiting more members in order to make the society strong," he said.

"This event has great potential of becoming a great sporting festival which will attract golfers and visitors to Kisumu from across East Africa, and that is our plan immediate future."

He thanked all the sponsors who supported the event which included Tysons Limited which has supported the society for a number of years now.

Others were Stanbic Bank, Victoria Comfort Hotel, VIP Hotel, Riley Falcon Security, Robert Okongo Foundation, and Sunset Golfing Society Treasurer Eden Odhiambo.

At Nakuru Golf Club, junior golfers ruled the day during the 2020 Chairman's Prize (Stephen Kihumba) tournament sponsored by Crown Paints and attracted a field of 130 golfers.

And leading them was Gurvir Sagoo who carded an impressive 40 points made up of 19 and 21 points to take the overall title. Wesley Siele from Kericho was second on 36 points after beating Elton Mungai of Eldoret.

In the ladies section, Nancy Steinnman posted 34 points to emerge the lady winner with Francis Kioni on 36 taking the men's first prize. From the Sponsors, Philip Gathii of Gai Gai Hardware posted 31 points to emerge the winner. The nines went to Titus Lusaka on 21 and Jennifer Mugweru also with 21 points.

Charles Kamais took the juniors prize on 34 points, beating Paul Gitau by three points while Kirti Morjaria was the senior winner on 34 points.

The following are collated results of the weekend golf round-up:

At Vet Lab Sports Club; Year Ender Golf Tournament; Overall Winner: Ochieng' Abekah 42 pts, Men winner- Steve Orinda 40, Jeremy Kosgei 39, Lady Winner- Agamjot Kaur 39, Patrici Gichuru 36, Guest winner- G. Singh 38 pts.

At Nyeri Golf Club; Sana Nagata Trophy. Overall winner- Fr Gachoka 68 nett, Nderitu Kamugi 69, Mwangi Gathu 71 cb ZachaRY Wambugu 71, Fr Richard 73. Lady winner- Stella Mwangi 72 nett. Junior winner- Osborne Wang'ombe 85 nett cb Muriithi Gitau 85 nett.

At Nanyuki Sports Club; Wellspring Chemist Golf Day; Overall winner- Peter Kehara 39 pts, Syephen Wambugu 38 cb Jediel Muriungi 38, Stephen Nduguta 37pts.Lady Winner- Grace Waiganjo 37, Guest Winner- Ephram Wachira 43, Nines: S.M. Mutethia 21, Joseph Wainaina 21 pts.

At Ruiru Sports Club; September Monthly Mug; Winner- Patrick Gichohi 68 nett, Willy Kagicha 69 nett, J.G. Mwangi 72, Lady winner- Catherine Kamene 71 nett, Mary Muthoni 73 nett, Jane Kanari 74 nett. Nines; Stephen Mwitari 33, Johnson Waweru 35, Guest winner- Alex Mukui 71, Junior winner Lenny Muragu 68 nett.