Malawi: Natural Disasters Kill 23, Lightning Claims 20

21 December 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Government says this year's natural disasters accompanying the heavy rains have killed 23 people with lightning killing 20 people.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (Dodma) says in a statement the disasters include flooding and lightning.

DODM since the onset of rains in the country many councils including Lilongwe, Karonga and Mangochi have been affected by several natural disasters like lightning, stormy rains, strong winds, heavy rains, flash floods and hailstorms.

Fyaupe Mwafongo, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer for DODMA says that most councils have been highly affected with natural disasters.

Mwafongo further indicated that the Department of Disaster Management Affairs has registered 23 deaths of which 20 died after being hit by lightning.

According to Mwafongo, so far, the country has recorded a total of 12,031 houses affected and 166 injuries.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Former Burundi President Pierre Buyoya Dies
No Identity Number? No Phone for Nigerians
New Variant of Covid-19' Is Driving South Africa's Second Wave'
Is Arrest Imminent for Self-Proclaimed Prophet Bushiri in Malawi?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.