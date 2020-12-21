Malawi Institute of Management Student Spreads Festive Cheer to Elderly in Blantyre

Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) student Paul Ngwira through his giving back to the community campaign on Saturday donated assorted items including Sugar, Soap, Salt, bottles of squash among others to over 100 elderly people in Blantyre.

He brought together elderly people from Zingwangwa, Chilobwe, Naotcha, Soche East and Chatha squatter townships.

Speaking after the donation at Zingwangwa, Ngwira said the gesture was a way of celebrating Christmas with the elderly from the area where he was raised up and surrounding areas.

"Each year we celebrate Christmas as a time of giving, a time of getting together with loved ones, and as a time of joy.

"Martin Luther king once said 'Life's most urgent question is; what are you doing for others!' Yes, life is about living for each other, as such, I felt the need to do my part by donating what I can manage to the elderly in this area," he said

Ngwira added that, he also made the donation as one way of remembering his late grandmother who died before he became fully independent.

"As a citizen of this country and as someone who was born and raised in Zingwangwa Township by a grand Mother, I know that I have a huge responsibility in my community, that is why I decided to come in my personal capacity to celebrate with the elderly this Christmas season as am also remembering my granny who passed on years down the line," He said.

He further appealed to government to seriously look into the walfare of the elderly in this country who have no one to consistently support them.

In his remark, Chief Sizzo Zingwangwa expressed gratitude and thanked Ngwira for thinking about the elderly saying it is rare to see young people who are able to look back where they are coming from.

Zingwangwa said elderly people lack many things and really need support and further urged other young people to borrow a leaf and extend a helping hand to those in need.

One of the beneficiaries Esther Chikhosi expressed gratitude for the donation saying it will enable her to enjoy the festival season like everyone.